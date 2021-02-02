El Paso Water customers overdue on bills urged to make payments as normal bill collection resumes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water will resume its normal billing collection processes this month.

The water company said it will continue to offer long-term payment plans for both residential and commercial customers.

Almost a year after El Paso water voluntarily suspended disconnections for nonpayment to provide relief to customers experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic, an estimated 20,000 customers are more than 60 days behind on their bills, the company said.

“Resuming disconnections is not something we take lightly, but it’s necessary to avoid the mounting customer account balances that continue to increase, impacting all of our customers,” said President and CEO John Balliew.

The company said it will reach out to more customers in the coming weeks either by phone, mail or door-hanger.

“This move is also important from a conservation standpoint,” said Balliew. “We have seen our community consumption increase this last year. Increased consumption drives up the cost of water for all customers. By resuming normal collections, our customers will be more careful with their water use.”

They reminded customers that utility employees will always be in uniform, wearing masks and driving company-marked vehicles for in-person visits. They will never ask you to purchase a pre-paid debit card and will never demand payment in person.

To make payment arrangements or to find out about assistance programs with partner organizations, call 915- 594-5500.