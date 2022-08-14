EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso-based truck driver Luis Tarin will be competing in the National Truck Driving championships – nicknamed the “Super Bowl of Safety” – from Aug. 16-19 in Indianapolis.

Tarin has been a professional driver with the FedEx Ground team for eight years and has accumulated 425,000 accident-free miles, according to a news release announcing his milestone.

This will be his first appearance in the National Truck Driving Championships.

As a driver for Bella Leo Trucking Inc. in East El Paso, he compete in the step van category at the national competition.

To compete at the nationals, a driver must be the first-place finisher in their respective class at a state competition. To be eligible to enter the state competition, drivers must have been accident-free for the entire year before the competition.