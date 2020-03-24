El Paso to distribute pre-packaged meals to qualifying seniors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Seniors who use the city’s Senior Noontime Meal Program are eligible to pick up five pre-packaged meals each week through the County’s program for the duration of the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Parks and Recreation Department and El Paso County will distribute curbside meals each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at all City Senior Centers for seniors who are enrolled in the program.

The five pre-packaged meals consisting of pre-packaged shelf foods and pre-cooked frozen meals will be distributed each week. The meals are only available to adults over the age of 60 who are currently enrolled and active in the El Paso County Senior Noontime Meal Program.

Volunteers and employees with the Parks and Recreation Department are helping the El Paso County team distribute the curbside meals. The curbside pickup offers a quick, drive-thru option to keep seniors and volunteers safely separated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All City Senior Centers remain closed until further notice. 

