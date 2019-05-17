El Paso's 'Teen Sinatra' hopes to audition for 'The Voice'

One local teenager is hoping to audition for NBC's "The Voice" this summer and wow its judges with a voice and style that go well beyond his years.

Known as "Teen Sinatra", Joshua Lucero, 15, is a local performer and singer.

He says he mostly sings Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and other retro performers.

"I fell in love with it because the style of it," Lucero tells KTSM. "(And) the power that the singers use and the way they use it."

Lucero says his biggest influence is Sinatra, for both his vocals and confidence on stage.

"When I perform...I'm a bit nervous because I see all these faces looking at me," he explains, "but as I start, as they react, I'm like, 'Okay, I can do this'."

"The Voice" auditions will be held on June 21.

"It'd be amazing because I would be representing El Paso," Lucero said. "A lot of people see it as such a small town, and I would like to bring a bigger name to El Paso, bigger name to myself, and hopefully I'll get far."

To help Lucero pay for "The Voice" expenses, click HERE to donate to a GoFundMe page.