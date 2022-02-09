EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the ‘day of love’ right around the corner, El Paso restaurant owners say they’re looking forward to a busy weekend, but have some challenges to overcome first.

Vanessa Duran, the co-owner of L&J’s and the president of the El Paso Restaurant Association, said restaurants across the city, as well as the nation, continue struggling with challenges stemming from the pandemic.

“We just want to make sure we’re properly staffed, that’s been a big issue for us,” Duran said.

In order to prep for the busy Valentine’s Day weekend, Duran said she needs a full staff of 40-50 employees.

“We do have problems getting interviews and then when we do get interviews booked people aren’t showing up,” Duran said. “And when they do show up to the interview they don’t show up to the onboarding.”

To overcome supply chain issues, restaurant owners said they need to order early on. Edgar Orozco, the corporate chef for the Great American Steakhouse, said it’s been hard getting popular menu items in the past.

“There were times we didn’t have lobster, any ribeye top sirloin filet mignon,” Orozco said. “We start ordering since last week so that way because the supplier gives caps if you know one week is lower but the next will be higher so you need to stock up.”

Some restaurants say they’re making special Valentine’s Day menu’s and specials as well.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.