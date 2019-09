EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso boy’s birthday surprise is bringing smiles to many people all across the city.

Jacob turned five years old a few days ago wanted to celebrate with a police-themed party.

His father tells KTSM that during the party, they received a call to go outside and wait.

And, to Jacob’s surprise, El Paso police officers drove up to share their birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday,” you can hear one officer say from the police unit.

Watch the full video below: