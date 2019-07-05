Meet El Paso’s Jiu-Jitsu champion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Sun City now has another national champion.

Last weekend, El Pasoan David Rollins competed at the National Championship for Brazilian jiu-jitsu in Las Vegas.

Rollins brought home a first place medal and one second place.

The tournament brings in the best jiu-jitsu martial artists from across the country.

Rollins trains at the Carlson Gracie jiu-jitsu gym in West El Paso.

He says he was proud to show that El Paso can be competitive in mixed martial arts.

“It was awesome, just to represent El Paso just to get out there and show everybody that we have some tough competitors here too,” Rollins said.

Now Rollings is preparing for the world tournament in August. He hopes to continue a career in professional martial arts.