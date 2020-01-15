Former El Paso Zoo siamang Raya gives birth to baby boy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a boy for former El Paso siamang Raya! The Palm Beach Zoo recently announced the birth of the baby male siamang to his parents, Raya and Zain.

Raya is the daughter of El Paso Zoo’s super-mom siamang, Suni and sister to El Paso Zoo’s Adina.

After being raised by Suni at the El Paso Zoo, she moved to the Palm Beach Zoo. Suni, went on to become a surrogate mother to a 5-month-old siamang named Deja who had been rejected by her own mother at the Pittsburg Zoo in early 2019.

“We were delighted when the AZA recommended us for breeding siamangs,” said Nancy Nill, Palm Beach Zoo Associate Curator of Animal Wellness. “We worked closely with the AZA to find and bring both Raya and Zain to Palm Beach Zoo. We are all overjoyed with the birth of their baby boy.”

Siamangs are in the gibbon family, a larger group of apes that include gorillas and chimpanzees. Families usually are made up of a mated pair and two generations of offspring.