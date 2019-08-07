El Pasoan creates heartfelt El Paso Strong mural in honor of victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Residents of the Borderland are finding different ways to show their support and pride in the city in light of tragedy. One El Pasoan took his talents to the streets to paint a mural in honor of our community.

People have been gathering at the ‘El Paso Strong’ mural site near Cotton Street and Arizona Avenue in Central El Paso since Monday morning to take pictures and videos of the new mural created by artist Gabriel Vasquez.

Many of those who have stopped by are coming just to thank Vasquez for his work.

“It just makes me feel happy like I’m doing something for my city,” Vasquez said. He says a friend suggested spray painting the #ElPasoStrong message on the alley wall.

Vasquez decided to take the idea a step further, by painting the city inside the words. The mural highlights the Franklin mountains and, of course, the El Paso Star.

“This is what I can give to anybody who loves someone in El Paso,” he says.

As Vasquez made finishing touches on the new mural Monday people flocked to it, taking pictures and shaking his hand. He says he even met a man who lost his sister in Saturday’s shooting.

“That guy came and thanked me personally for doing this. Okay, that gives me chills,” said Vasquez.

It’s a reminder of why the message is so important right now. He hopes his art is helping with the healing and continues to bring the community together as one.