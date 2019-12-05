Author celebrating the beauty and culture of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The book author for “Buenas Noches El Paso” made a visit to the Assistance League of El Paso Wednesday morning.

Luke Lowenfield, read his new children’s book to students from Lee Elementary School.

Lowenfield says his book shares the dreams of an adventurous boy in El Paso.

The vibrant illustrations in “Buenas Noches El Paso” were created by Hal Marcus and are said to celebrate the beauty and culture of our community.

Lowenfield says the book was written to capture the endless imagination of children and the essence of our borderland.

“I am a children’s book writer because I love kids and because I love books, and so the book ‘Buenas Noches El Paso’ because I love this city,” said Lowenfield.

You can purchase your own copy of the book at several locations across town including Hal Marcus Gallery, Amazon, Barns & Noble, or on their website https://www.buenasnocheselpaso.com/.