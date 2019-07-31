A Star is Born: El Pasoan’s documentary on Tony Romo makes it to the big screen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local filmmaker and UTEP graduate Chris Hanna set out to dig deeper into Tony Romo’s life with his documentary, “Now or Never: A Tony Romo Story.”

His journey took him to Romo’s hometown of Burlington, Wisconsin nearly three years ago.

On June 27, 2019, a private screening of the film was held for Tony Romo and his family at the Plaza Theater in Downtown Burlington.

This was the first time the film was shown to the public.

KTSM reporter Jessica Nevarez was the only reporter to cover the screening of the film and talk exclusively with Romo about it.

“It feels amazing that all of the hard work is paying off,” Hanna said.

Hard work that Romo says he has seen from Hanna for the last several years.

“You just feel lucky that anyone would like you, or appreciate you, or something enough to make something about you,” Romo said.

The film looks back on Romo’s life through the eyes of his family, former coaches, and other influential figures.

The film is something Romo says he will pass on to his kids.

“One day they’re going to want to see stuff, and I’m not very saving of a bunch of old stuff or talk about it much, you just keep moving on with life,” Romo said, “So this is going to be a very special thing to have.”

The production of this film had come to a halt after it was completed after Hanna wasn’t able to pay the licensing fees for the video of Romo playing in the NFL.

Hanna says he and his staff at ZGN Productions overcame the issue thanks to the inspiration he got from the retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback himself.

“Just like Tony says, if you have a goal in mind and you know you want to get something big done in life, you have to keep knocking on doors and not be afraid of them telling you no,” Hanna said.

“Now or Never: A Tony Romo Story” will debut in El Paso at the Plaza Classic Film Festival on Sunday, August 3.

That screening of the film sold out the week before the festival, so a second screening of the film will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 11 a.m. at the Philanthropy Theater.

