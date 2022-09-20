EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The annual El Paso Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the West Texas Chapter, is coming back to the borderland.

The event will be held October 1st at 10 a.m. at Eastwood Park.

Volunteers from El Paso, Texas are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.

This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs. The El Paso Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness Overnight, Community and Campus Walks being held nationwide this year.

“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Wyntre, AFSP West Texas Chapter board member.

Speakers at the El Paso Out of the Darkness Community Walk will include Amanda Provence, Chair of the West Texas Chapter.

To learn more about the event, click here.

