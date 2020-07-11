El Paso organization, Feed the Frontline, supplies over 5,000 meals to medical workers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Feed the Frontline, El Paso, a clinician meal-support program, has raised more than $66,000 in donations while providing more than 5,000 meals to medical professionals in need.

As a supporting organization of the El Paso Community Foundation, the program uses donations to purchase and deliver meals from local, financially challenged restaurants to feed area hospital staff free of charge.

The organization has supported more than 50 locally-owned restaurants, many of which are family-owned businesses that have been serving El Paso for several decades.

The organization wants to continue creating a lasting impact on doctors, nurses, and support staff throughout the El Paso community who are affected as coronavirus numbers grow.

Feed the Frontline, El Paso has provided free meals to healthcare workers at the following medical facilities: Del Sol Medical Center; the El Paso Children’s Hospital (EPCH); the El Paso State Facilitated Psychiatric Center; the El Paso State Supported Living Center; Las Palmas Medical Center; MD Medical Group Clinic (Testing Site); The Hospitals of Providence (East, Transmountain, Memorial, and Sierra campuses); University Medical Center (UMC); and William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

The organization is asking the community to suggest healthcare units or restaurants in need. Send suggestions to info@feedelpaso.org.

To donate to Feed the Frontline, El Paso, go to feedelpaso.org/donate or epcf.org/feedelpaso.

Community sponsorships are also available. For more information, email info@feedelpaso.org.