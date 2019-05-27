El Paso ninth-grader runs homemade dog treat business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — School is out for many students across the Borderland. However, ninth-grader Andrea Muriel is getting ready for a job some are howling over.

She called it “Good Girl Treats,“ homemade dog treats that she markets on Instagram.

The idea came from Andrea's mother, who's a baker. She asked Andrea to help her make a dog cake for a party. She then wanted to continue making treats dogs, like her dog "Blue" could enjoy.

"I just looked up how to make dog treats and then I figured out different kinds of recipes," said Andrea.

Local pet groomers and dog owners are now her loyal customers, buying her two best-selling cookies: strawberry banana and apple cheddar bacon.

Not only does Andrea love making dogs happy, but her mother also loves that she's learning the value of hard work at such a young age.

"Its something physical that she can see, something she can make that she can be proud of and show people. And then the response she gets back is really like encouraging for her too because she gets a lot of positive feedback from the stuff she makes," said Valerie Muriel, Andrea's mother.

Anyone who is interested in purchasing these dog treats can go to the "goodgirltreats" Instagram page.

Andrea's little sister said that the ingredients are so healthy that she has even tasted a couple herself, and that they are pretty tasty for humans too.