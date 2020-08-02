El Paso Library begins curbside pickup at 7 locations

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Public Library will begin curbside services at seven (7) library branch locations starting the week of August 17.

Contactless service at the following locations will allow customers to pick up reserved materials. Materials must be reserved ahead of time by visiting the library’s online catalog at www.elpasolibrary.org.

Curbside Services Richard Burges Library 9600 Dyer (915) 212-0317 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday Esperanza Moreno Library 12480 Pebble Hills (915) 212-0442 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday Dorris Van Doren Library 551 E. Redd Rd. (915) 212-0440 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday

Mobile curbside service via the Bookmobile will be available at additional locations throughout the City starting the same week of August 17. This service will also be contactless and no one will be allowed on the bookmobile. Materials must be reserved ahead of time by calling the Bookmobile at 915.259.7352 or online at www.elpasolibrary.org.

Bookmobile Curbside Service Armijo Library 620 E. 7th St. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays Clardy Fox Library 5515 Robert Alva Ave. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays Sergio Troncoso Library 9321 Alameda 2 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays Judge Marquez Library 610 N. Yarbrough 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays

Borrowed materials can be returned at four (4) library locations every Friday beginning on August 14, 2020.

Material Returns/Open Bookdrops Richard Burges Library 9600 Dyer (915) 212-0317 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays Esperanza Moreno Library 12480 Pebble Hills (915) 212-0442 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays Dorris Van Doren Library 551 E. Redd Rd. (915) 212-0440 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays Main Library 501 N. Oregon (915) 212-7323 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays

How it works:

Reserve material using the online catalog at www.elpasolibrary.org or by calling one of the designated service locations.

Wait for notification by either phone, email or text.

Call library to schedule a pickup day and time.

Upon arrival, call the service location.

Show photo ID without opening your vehicle’s window.

Open the back seat door or trunk of your car

Library staff will place bagged library materials inside vehicle.

​Curbside service will vary slightly at each library branch so visitors are encouraged to follow the posted signage. All wait times for holds may be longer than usual. The library will quarantine and clean all materials for 96 hours (4 days) before they are re-shelved and available for checkout. In addition, any fines due to the library can be paid online. For more information on the El Paso Public Library curbside service, call the numbers listed above or visit www.elpasolibrary.org