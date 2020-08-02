El Paso Library begins curbside pickup at 7 locations

by: City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Public Library will begin curbside services at seven (7) library branch locations starting the week of August 17.  

Contactless service at the following locations will allow customers to pick up reserved materials. Materials must be reserved ahead of time by visiting the library’s online catalog at www.elpasolibrary.org.   

Curbside Services 
Richard Burges Library 9600 Dyer (915) 212-0317 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday 
Esperanza Moreno Library 12480 Pebble Hills (915) 212-0442 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday 
Dorris Van Doren Library 551 E. Redd Rd. (915) 212-0440 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday 

Mobile curbside service via the Bookmobile will be available at additional locations throughout the City starting the same week of August 17. This service will also be contactless and no one will be allowed on the bookmobile. Materials must be reserved ahead of time by calling the Bookmobile at 915.259.7352 or online at www.elpasolibrary.org.   

Bookmobile Curbside Service 
Armijo Library 620 E. 7th St. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays 
Clardy Fox Library 5515 Robert Alva Ave. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays 
Sergio Troncoso Library 9321 Alameda 2 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays 
Judge Marquez Library 610 N. Yarbrough 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays 

Borrowed materials can be returned at four (4) library locations every Friday beginning on August 14, 2020.   

Material Returns/Open Bookdrops 
Richard Burges Library 9600 Dyer (915) 212-0317 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays 
Esperanza Moreno Library 12480 Pebble Hills (915) 212-0442 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays 
Dorris Van Doren Library 551 E. Redd Rd. (915) 212-0440 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays 
Main Library 501 N. Oregon (915) 212-7323 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays 

How it works: 

  • Reserve material using the online catalog at www.elpasolibrary.org or by calling one of the designated service locations.  
  • Wait for notification by either phone, email or text. 
  • Call library to schedule a pickup day and time. 
  • Upon arrival, call the service location. 
  • Show photo ID without opening your vehicle’s window. 
  • Open the back seat door or trunk of your car   
  • Library staff will place bagged library materials inside vehicle. 

​Curbside service will vary slightly at each library branch so visitors are encouraged to follow the posted signage.  All wait times for holds may be longer than usual.  The library will quarantine and clean all materials for 96 hours (4 days) before they are re-shelved and available for checkout. In addition, any fines due to the library can be paid online.  For more information on the El Paso Public Library curbside service, call the numbers listed above or visit www.elpasolibrary.org

