El Paso Level Up virtual conference to help area youths with career planning

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A virtual conference to help area teens and young adults with career planning will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The event, put on by Workforce Solutions Borderplex in partnership with the Congresswoman Veronica Escobar’s office, is a first-of-its-kind virtual event that takes a gamified approach to career development and preparation. Escobar initiated the conference, which is open to those aged 16 to 24.

Participants are eligible to win prizes such as Starbucks and Sonic gift cards, pizza parties and more.

To register for the conference, visit http://bit.ly/EPLevelUp

