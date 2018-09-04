El Paso, Las Cruces Olive Gardens deliver free meals to local first responders Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Sunland Park Fire Department via Facebook [ + - ] Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Local Olive Garden restaurants spent the afternoon giving back to local first responders as part of the chain's annual Labor Day promotion.

The Sunland Park Olive Garden location delivered pasta, salad, and the world-famous breadsticks to the Sunland Park Police Department and other local fire departments.

"All of us that do this as a profession, both fire and PD, we have a calling...and it's it's nice to know that there's people out there that do support us," SGT Juan Ortega of the Sunland Park Police Department tells KTSM.

A Las Cruces Olive Garden restaurant also delivered yummy meals to the Las Cruces Police Department and other agencies.

This is the 17th straight year that all 800 Olive Garden locations across the country have participated in the promotion.