El Paso, Las Cruces ballet folklorico dancers perform at Disneyland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local ballet folklorico dancers represented El Paso and Las Cruces at the “happiest place on Earth” last month.

K’AAY Ballet Folklorico took the stage at Disneyland’s Performing Arts Conservatory to showcase some Borderland flair in front of the cheering California audience.

The group was created about four years ago with the goal of displaying Mexican culture and traditions through dance.

“In these four years, not only have the students and families grown in knowledge of this beautiful art, but cultivating it for the future generations,” members of the group told KTSM.

Watch part of their performance below: