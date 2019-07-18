El Paso ISD hosts free dance camp at Bowie High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – EPISD’s free dance camp wrapped up at Bowie High School on Thursday.

This is the first year the summer camp has taken place.

It aims to teach high school dance teams different styles and choreographies.

“They learn that dance is not only about movement, it’s also about expressions, it’s also about feelings,” EPISD Director of Fine Arts Phillip Barraza told KTSM. “It’s also about learning who you are and learning who you want to be and learning what you want to be in this world.”

Artists from Austin, Cuba, and other areas participated in the camp.

KTSM 9 News Co-Chief Photojournalist Johnny Munoz captured the sights and sounds from the camp in the video above.