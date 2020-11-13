El Paso International Airport shows slight increase of travelers ahead of holiday season amid COVID-19 surge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso International Airport is slowly recovering from the drop of travelers at the start of the pandemic.



As the holiday season approaches, officials said the airport is already starting to see an increase in travelers despite the high surge of COVID-19 in El Paso.



Some who usually travel to and from the sun city may be shifting their holiday plans this year. However, officials at the airport said flights are continuing to run on demand.

“It’s no secret that our aviation industry has been severely affected by the pandemic. Our lowest numbers were back in April when the original shutdown came about. We were in single digits in terms of passengers compared to last year,” Sam Rodriguez, Director of the El Paso International Airport said.



Rodriguez said despite the drop in passengers from back in April, the numbers have slowly been making it’s way up and Fort Bliss has helped with recovery efforts.

“Since late August, September, and October, we’ve been hovering about 45% of our traffic compared to where we were last year which is really good if you compare that to the national average which is still in the 30% range,” Rodriguez explained.



The Director said airlines are functioning right now on an “on demand” basis, “If they see the bookings, they’ll add flights. If the bookings aren’t there, they’ll cancel flights as they need to.”



With the holidays right around the corner, some people who traditionally travel said they won’t this year, and will be staying home instead.

Meanwhile, some flights are already being added and others are still choosing to travel while staying safe. “We’ve seen the projections for the schedules of the airlines, and they’re projecting additional bookings as we’ve seen additional flights get added to our airport,” Rodriguez said.

“I’m afraid of the virus but it’s not like, as long as you play it safe you can travel and stuff but hopefully it ends soon,” Evalentino Dilarazor, traveling from Los Angeles said.

“I thought a lot about it but I mean, I honestly felt like I needed to get away from everything that’s going on so in that case I’m just going to stay extra safe,” El Pasoan Crystal Barron shared.

If anyone plans to travel for the holidays, airport officials recommend to double check your airline scheduled ahead of your flight and check tsa.gov to keep up to date on the latest requirements.