El Paso International Airport gets perfect ratings from the FAA

by: Jeff Eisert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM-TV) — Every year the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) conducts a three- day inspection of all commercial airports, and the El Paso International Airport (EPIA) received an exemplary score certificate for safety.

This past year, due to the pandemic, the inspection which normally took three days, was instead an eighteen-month long examination of safety procedures, protocols and operations in accordance to FAA regulations.

Here was the criteria that the FAA based the Part 139 Inspection on:

  • Airport Emergency Plan (AEP)
  • Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) equipment, training, and response times
  • Airport personnel operations and procedures
  • Self-inspection and maintenance logs
  • Fixed Base Operators (FBO) aircraft fueling procedures and fuel truck safety
  • Review of all recorded airfield markings, lighting and signage repairs and work orders
  • Construction Safety

Aviation Safety Director Sam Rodriguez stated, “makes El Paso International Airport an attractive facility for airlines to operate safely and efficiently.”

The measures that are currently in place have made the airport a safe facility for commercial air flights and passengers alike.

