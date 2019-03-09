El Paso Funeral Museum embraces death, honors deceased

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The end of life is a part of life, and some local funeral experts are celebrating the ritual one exhibit at a time.

From mummification to modern-day burial ceremonies, Perches Funeral Homes is embracing death through the El Paso Funeral Museum.

"It is part of life," Funeral Director Assistand Elizabeth Cordova told KTSM. "It's a cycle of life."

With hearses, caskets, and other historical funeral artifacts, the museum informs the community while remembering the deceased.

"Every country, every person has a different tradition," Cordova said, "So we're going to embrace all the traditions and educate the public."

The exhibits also help grieving families cope with the loss of a loved one.

"It's the moment of a lot of pain and suffering, so we want to make them feel comfortable as they're going through the process," Cordova said.

Salvador Perches, a longtime funeral expert and CEO of Perches Funeral Home, collected the items from around the world to better serve the living while honoring those who have passed.

"It's part of life, we have to embrace it," Cordova said. "Even though sometimes it's not easy, knowing what death involves helps."

The El Paso Funeral Museum is free to the public and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

