The El Paso Fire Department welcomed a new pumper into service with a wetdown ceremony.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department held a traditional wetdown ceremony to formally welcome Pumper 21 into service this weekend.







Firefighters, family, friends and neighbors participated in the ceremony.

The tradition dates back to the late 1800s when fire departments used horses to pull a fire apparatus to fires.