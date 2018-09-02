El Paso Fire Department rescues cat stuck in car engine

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - You've probably heard the saying that cats have nine lives -- and one local kitten is no exception.

EPFD rescues cat stuck in car engine

El Pasoan Samantha Ortiz and her cousin were driving in the Cielo Vista Mall parking lot on August 22 when they spotted a kitten running across the lot.

The pair then got out of the car to look for it, but to no avail.

Ortiz's cousin proceeded to drive through the lot when they began hearing meowing coming from inside the car.

"We heard a cat meow here and there, but couldn't see it," Ortiz tells KTSM.

A nearby person said they saw the cat jump into the car's back bumper. Two men went over to help them look for it, and discovered that it had crawled into the car's engine.

"We saw that it made its way up the engine, but [was] too stubborn and scared to come out," Ortiz said.

After Ortiz called 911, the El Paso Fire Department responded and spent nearly an hour trying to rescue the cat. Firefighters were finally able to pull it safely from the engine.

Fortunately, the cat was unharmed and taken to a local animal shelter for care.