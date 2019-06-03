El Paso Fire Department crews attend graduation of late lieutenant's daughter
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Fire Department crews showed some support for a local high school student whose father, a firefighter, could not attend.
According to the department, Lieutenant Rodriguez passed away from cancer last year, leaving behind a daughter, Shelby.
Several crews attended Friday's ceremony with photos of her father so he could still be there in spirit.
Our congratulations go out to Shelby!
Last year, EPFD L-24 Lt. Rodriguez passed away after a brave battle with cancer. Yesterday, his daughter graduated High School.— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) June 1, 2019
EPFD Ladder 24 crews, and several other firefighters, showed up and joined Shelby at her ceremony.
Congratulations on your graduation, Shelby! pic.twitter.com/rmyYra7Xjc