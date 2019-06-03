Community

El Paso Fire Department crews attend graduation of late lieutenant's daughter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Fire Department crews showed some support for a local high school student whose father, a firefighter, could not attend.

According to the department, Lieutenant Rodriguez passed away from cancer last year, leaving behind a daughter, Shelby.

Several crews attended Friday's ceremony with photos of her father so he could still be there in spirit.

Our congratulations go out to Shelby!

