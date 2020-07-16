El Paso Film Festival announces streaming channels for 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Borderland, community members are finding creative ways to adapt.

The El Paso Film Festival is taking its annual event online in an effort to protect filmmakers and movie fans from potential exposure.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our city and our live event Fall season is still at a standstill, our team has developed a new way to connect with our audience,” says Carlos Corral, Artistic Director of the EPFF.

In lieu of an in-person event, the festival has launched its own streaming tv channels on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire that allows audiences to experience previous and upcoming film selections.

“Launching our streaming tv channels on Apple, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV is a way for us to use a temporary method for audiences to engage and enjoy our film festival,” says Corral. “All from the comfort and safety of their home.”

Corral is confident the streaming options will provide access to diverse collections of film at a safe social distance to attendees that maintains the festival’s mission to celebrate the film with the support of local partners.

Returning partners for this year’s festival include Paso Del Norte Community Foundation, MindWarp Films, Losita Productions, El Paso Cardiac, Rio Bravo Film Fund, and The Herrera Group.

According to Corral, up to $6,000 in cash prizes will still be awarded to independent filmmakers for their featured work, even though there will not be a live event this year.

“Our priority will be to follow all CDC guidelines and do what’s best to keep El Pasoans safe,” said Corral.

As El Paso Live continues to pursue options for re-opening venues, events like the festival are being reformatted for digital audiences.

“We’re very excited to welcome back patrons to our venues in the future,” said Bryan Crowe, General Manager of El Paso Live.

“Safety and cleanliness are of the utmost importance.

Until then, the EPFF says it’s committed to adapting to the needs of the community amid the “new normal” and will continue to highlight diverse voices.

The 2020 El Paso Film Festival program will be available online at www.elpasofilmfestival.org and on its streaming TV channels, October 16 – 25, 2020 as audiences are treated to a selection of films by local, regional, and national filmmakers.