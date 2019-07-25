El Paso Electric donation helps children’s hospital expand pediatric surgical services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric is making a big donation to improve the health of some local children.

El Paso Children’s Hospital unveiled “Watts of Courage” on Thursday, an electricity-themed room in honor of the company’s $25,000 donation.

“Partnerships such as the one with El Paso Electric are very instrumental in helping the community understand the level of services provided here,” EPCH CEO Cindy Stout said. “We continue to grow our services to ensure that the level of care we offer is what we need for all the children of our community.”

According to a news release, the money will help the hospital expand its pediatric surgical services and ensure it has access to the latest equipment.

“The local services that our contribution will help provide to our community are important to El Paso Electric,” EPE’s Vice President of Strategic Communications, Customer and Community Engagement said. “These children are our future, and we want to do our part to make our community healthy and safe for all our families.”