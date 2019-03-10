El Paso Dolphins All-Star cheer team to host cheer camp
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Get your pom poms ready, El Paso!
The Dolphins All-Star cheer team will host a cheer camp this month.
Cheerleaders ages 4 to 17 are welcome to apply. Registration fees are $25 for individuals or $20 for five or more members.
Pre-registration will be held on March 11 and 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Skyline Optimist Park. See below for a camp registration form:
The cheer camp will be held on March 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call the team's head coach at 915-256-3026.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.