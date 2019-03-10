Community

El Paso Dolphins All-Star cheer team to host cheer camp

Posted: Mar 09, 2019 07:53 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Get your pom poms ready, El Paso!

The Dolphins All-Star cheer team will host a cheer camp this month. 

Cheerleaders ages 4 to 17 are welcome to apply. Registration fees are $25 for individuals or $20 for five or more members.

Pre-registration will be held on March 11 and 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Skyline Optimist Park. See below for a camp registration form:

The cheer camp will be held on March 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call the team's head coach at 915-256-3026.

