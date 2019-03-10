El Paso Dolphins All-Star cheer team to host cheer camp

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Get your pom poms ready, El Paso!

The Dolphins All-Star cheer team will host a cheer camp this month.

Cheerleaders ages 4 to 17 are welcome to apply. Registration fees are $25 for individuals or $20 for five or more members.

Pre-registration will be held on March 11 and 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Skyline Optimist Park. See below for a camp registration form:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The cheer camp will be held on March 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call the team's head coach at 915-256-3026.