El Paso cyclists lace up in support of fallen officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Nearly three dozen local cyclists laced up Saturday morning in support of our community's fallen law enforcement officers.

EP Fitness hosted the inaugural "Thin Blue Line Ride" indoor cycling event at its Lee Trevino location.

The charity ride raised money and awareness for the Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park and the officers it honors.

Leaders tell KTSM the ride kickstarted several other soon-to-be-held community events that will remember our fallen heroes.

"It's the beginning of police week," Eloy Serna, the co-founder of the El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Foundation, explained. "There's going to be a lot of events going on in the city to honor our current officers and our fallen police officers."

More than $700 was raised at Saturday's event. Organizers say they plan to host another ride next year.