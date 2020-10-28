El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to host drive-up Halloween light show for families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sheriff Richard Wiles and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is giving kids and their families something fun and safe to do this Halloween.

The Sheriff’s Office is celebrating the scariest time of the year with its drive-up Halloween light show. The event will feature lights, music, video, animations of well-known spooky characters.

Organizers said the light show will be held from October 29 – 31 from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters located at 3850 Justice Drive in far East El Paso.

The Sheriff’s Office will also hold a Trunk or Treat event on Halloween (Saturday, Oct. 31) from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Officials said that kids will receive a basket, candy, and goodies. Baskets are limited to the first 300 children, officials said.

The events are free for everyone and costumes are encouraged.

Organizers said CDC guidelines will be enforced along with social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

Guidelines:

· Masks must be worn at all times by ALL attendees.

· ALL attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times.

· Follow ALL traffic signs and signals.