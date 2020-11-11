El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation receives $25,000 donation for annual toy drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In celebration of its return to the El Paso community, the newly re-modeled and re-opened Hotel Paso del Norte presented a $25,000 donation to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation.

The donation was made on behalf of the Aguilar and Meyers families, the developers who renovated and own Hotel Paso del Norte.

The donation was made to assist the EPCSO Foundation with its annual holiday toy drive. Funds will be used to purchase toys for children in Segundo Barrio and other communities in El Paso County.

“It’s an honor to make this donation to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department Foundation and help them with all the great work they do for the community,” said Carlos Sarmiento, general manager of Hotel Paso del Norte.

“We are extremely pleased to be an active member of the beautiful Downtown community. We feel it is our responsibility to be an active part of that community and this is just one of the many ways we can contribute,” continued Sarmiento.

“These funds give us the ability to reach children and show the community that we’re not just law enforcement officers, we’re members of your community,” said Ryan Urrutia, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division Commander.

The historic 107-year-old Hotel Paso del Norte re-opened to guests on Oct. 8. The 351-room hotel is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection and features the Dome Bar and its well-known stained-glass domed rooftop, a rooftop pool and bar, as well as the Sabor Mexican restaurant, 1700° Steak House and Dulce bakery café.

Latest Headlines