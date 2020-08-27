El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Vitalant encourage community to donate blood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive.

The blood drive will be held from August 27 – 28 at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters located at 3850 Justice Dr.

The blood drive began on August 26 and officials said 26 donations were made on that day.

Organizers said walk-ins are welcome or you can make an appointment.

All Donors will be screened and social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.

For more information check out bloodhero.com or call Deputy Dan Loza at (915) 920-1904.