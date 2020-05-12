El Paso County and PBS El Paso launch COVID-19 PSA contest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County has partnered with PBS El Paso to offer cash prizes to El Pasoans ready to take on COVID-19 through a PSA video.
The El Paso Safe PSA contest is already underway, with submissions beig acepted through Monday, May 18 at 11:59 p.m.
The contest asks everyday El Pasoans to submit a short video that highlights CDC guidelines, such as maintaining social distancing or wearing PPE when in public.
Videos can be anywhere from 15 to 60 seconds in length, and the top two entries will air on PBS El Paso. In addition, the first-place winner will receive a $1,500 cash prize and a second-place winner will receive $500. Entrants must be El Paso County residents over age 18.
“We want to promote public health and safety in a fun way,” said Andrea Hutchins, Director of Economic Development. “We believe this video project will give all El Pasoans an opportunity to express our vibrant and unique culture during the current pandemic.”
The winning videos will be announced the week of May 25th and will air in June 2020. Entries will be judged based on four criteria: creativity, message effectiveness, how well the video represents El Paso, and the quality of video and sound.
Details and submission guidelines an be found on KCOS-TV’s website.
Note: The on-air version of this story reported a $1,000 cash prize. KTSM has confirmed the City of El Paso since added $500 to the top prize, making the first-place award $1,500.