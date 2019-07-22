El Paso City Council to discuss future of Lost Dog Trail on Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fate of Northwest El Paso’s Lost Dog Trail is once again up for discussion with city council planning to address its future during Tuesday’s meeting.

As KTSM reported in May, voters overwhelmingly decided to permanently preserve the land rather than have it developed for commercial and residential use.

Now, local advocates of the trailhead are continuing to push to officially preserve the area.

The Open Space Advisory Board voted to recommend what’s called a “conservation easement,” a voluntary legal agreement between landowners and a land trust that would protect the trails from future development.

Preservationists say saving the land was a community effort with multiple stakeholder meetings.

“Council gave clear direction they wanted three options, three viable ways to permanently preserve the property and three different funding sources,” petitioner representative Rick Bonart told KTSM. “At the end of these meetings, all they came away with the least likely way to preserve it and they left the door open for themselves so they could do development in the future.”

The City of El Paso owns the more than 1,000-acre land, and preservationists say they hope they can come up with a win-win scenario during Tuesday’s council session.

During the meeting, council members will consider recommendations and others from the advisory board.

Stay with KTSM.com for updates on the city council’s decision.