El Paso church offering pre-packaged communion elements ahead of virtual Easter Sunday service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As Easter Sunday approaches, one El Paso church is offering elements of communion for parishioners to take part in the service virtually on Sunday, April 12.

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, located at 5005 Love Road in the Upper Valley, will be offering communion elements that are pre-consecrated and prepared in individual, factory sealed bags. They will be available for self-serve pickup in the church parking lot on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The communion elements will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and only 500 packets are available.

St. Mark’s Pastor Russ Nebhut is inviting everyone to log in to www.loveroad.org on Easter Sunday before the 10 a.m. worship service to take part in the service and Holy Communion.

Pastor Nebhut says “Easter is our confidence and our hope. We may not be able to joins together in person, but Jesus joins us together in His Word and with His Spirit.”

For additional information, contact St. Mark’s Methodist Church at (915) 581-4444 or reach Pastor Nebhut at pastroruss@loveroad.org.

