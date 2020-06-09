El Paso Children’s Hospital’s virtual naming rights unveiling to honor the Union Pacific Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’s Hospital has renamed the triage room after the Union Pacific Foundation, which awarded a $25,000 grant to help provide equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The renaming was announced in a virtual ceremony on Zoom.

The triage room is the busiest one in the hospital, with more than 24,000 patients admitted in the last year.

“By investing in high-quality non-profits and programs like those at the El Paso Children’s Hospital, we achieve a step toward our mission of service while helping communities grow and prosper,” said Ivan Jaime, the Union Pacific Senior Director of Public Affairs.

According to the hospital’s release, the funds from the foundation will be used for new bronchoscopy equipment which diagnoses the cause of breathing difficulties.

The virtual event was the first naming right unveiling since the start of the pandemic, so the celebration was complemented with a musical performance by a local musician Bailey Johnson.