El Paso Children’s Hospital gifted high-level COVID-19 sterilization device thanks to GECU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The GECU Foundation donated $50,000 to El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation Friday to purchase a high-level sterilization unit needed to clean patient rooms occupied by children diagnosed with COVID-19.

“El Paso Children’s Hospital is doing an outstanding job caring for our community during a crucial time, and we are honored to help. We are extremely thankful for the work of all of the medical staff and hope that this donation will make a difference for healthcare practitioners, families, and our community,” said Crystal Long, Chairman of the GECU Foundation.

The sterilization machine uses an effective Ultra Violet solution that kills pathogens existing in hospital settings. The machine is known to kill several pathogens, including coronavirus. According to medical officials, the machine cleans more quickly and effectively than humans.

“GECU has been an incredible partner over the years, and GECU’s motto of ‘We’re With You’ is even more apparent with today’s donation,” said Estela Casas, Executive Director of El Paso Children’s Hospital and UMC Foundation.

As of Friday, 112 patients under the age of 20 tested positive for COVID-19. El Paso Children’s Hospital is seeing an increase in hospitalizations of children with virus symptoms. EPCH Foundation says the high-level sterilization unit will help them heal the community’s youngest residents suffering from the virus.

