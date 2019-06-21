El Paso artists showcased on utility boxes in Downtown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – You may have noticed new artwork in Downtown posted on a rather unusual place. An El Paso artists work is now being printed and put on electrical boxes all throughout downtown.

El Paso Artist Patrick Gabaldon is one of the artist featured. His artwork is inspired by the Sun City and one that is showcased is a painting of a bright pink sunset and prickly pear cacti with yellow flowers blooming. You may have seen it on the corner of Campbell and Myrtle.

“It’s really cool and there’s one of them going up Cambell as your kind of leaving Downtown by the courthouse area. I take that road almost every day so its really cool to be stuck at the light and look over and be like oh that’s my painting in Downtown just hanging out, hopefully making the city a little bit brighter,” said Gabaldon.

According to the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, they have partnered with 19 local artists over the last two years to create designs to dress up utility boxes in the Downtown Arts District.

“Artists have been such a huge part of the reawakening of our downtown and we wanted to utilize infrastructure as a canvas to celebrate them,” said Ben Fyffe Assistant Director El Paso Museums & Cultural Affairs.

If you want to see this artwork yourself they are not hard to find you can catch them on the streetcar route by bike, walking or while driving by.