El Paso Animal Services offer no-cost spay/neuter services for dogs

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Animal Services is pleased to announce that the department has received a generous grant from PetSmart Charities to conduct targeted spay/neuter surgeries, helping to reduce the number of animals entering the Animal Services Center.

The $75,000 grant will allow Animal Services to offer a limited amount of spay/neuter procedures to owned pets over the next several months. The services will be provided to low-income residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

To qualify and sign up for the services, residents will need to bring their current proof of government assistance (ex. Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, Social Security, WIC, CHIP, TANF) to the Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson. Proof of assistance must match the address on the pet owner’s valid photo I.D. and residents can only register during the dates and times below.

Pet owners will also need to provide an accurate weight and age for their pet.



Tuesday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



PET REQUIREMENTS

Dogs ONLY

Males: 3 months to 5 years old, 3 lbs. to 75 lbs.

Females: 3 months to 4 years old, 3 lbs. to 50 lbs.

No Unilateral Cryptorchids (dogs with undescended testicles)

No high-risk surgeries (overweight, sick, females in heat, pregnant, lactating, and senior dogs)

Once you’re registered, a scheduled time will be assigned for your pets’ surgery. Surgeries will be performed at the Socorro Clinic located at 9060 Socorro Road.