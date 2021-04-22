EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One small business in El Paso is bringing fresh, floral and custom-made scents to the hearts of many homes with a unique touch that represents the Latin culture.

“When you read ‘Te calmas o te calma’, ‘heche la ganas’, ‘pontas las pilas’, when you read those taglines, you can resonate with a lot of people. A whole generation of even the older generation and the current generation,” said Beto Hernandez, Co-Owner of Cultura Candle Company.



Those are taglines you can find from Culture Candle Company. It’s a fairly new and unique local brand of home made, soy wax, and scented candles. The owners created the products to represent the Latin culture.



“Growing up, hearing these sayings with our parents, our grandparents, it just kind of gives us a way to pay tribute to our growing up and our heritage,” said Stephanie Zamudio, Co-Owner of Cultura Candle Co.



Both owners Hernandez and Zamudio started the company in June 2020, and added the pandemic pushed them to start something new as everything else was on pause.



“We have all this time, why don’t we do something with our time. Let’s just build something because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Hernandez shared, “We didn’t know at that time how long the shut down was going to be, but we at the same time did not just want to sit there and hope that it gets better. We just wanted to take action and so we launched this online business in June not knowing if it was going to work or not.”



By believing in the process, the small business began booming within the following months leading up to today.





“We’ve just gained followers and believers in our dream throughout the United States. We’ve shipped to Hawaii, we’ve shipped to New York and so that’s the dream,” Zamudio said.



The owners of Cultura Candle Co. also coordinate the Upper Valley Farmer’s Market, which is where many community members discover the small business and support it, but also feel like they can resonate with the brand.



“Those taglines just again, resonates with the cultura, the Latin culture, and when people read our taglines when we’re at the market or they’re talking to us and they read it, you always get that smile, that laugh, or you get ‘Oh I can hear my dad telling me that.’ It really just makes people feel and take them back to a childhood memory. Even a smell, sometimes it makes people remember a certain person or a moment in life,” Hernandez explained.



Cultura Candle Company is reaching heights such as collaborating with other small businesses, by making exclusive and custom-made candles for them.



The owners remind others, your dreams can become reality and more, if you just try.



“The only failure you have is if you don’t try. So that’s kind of one thing that we’ve shown the kids too. They all help out with shipping, labeling and things like that. So for that, we want them to know the value of hard work. If you believe in something, go for it,” Zamudio shared.

“Heche la ganas. In other words, go for it. Don’t let anything stop you. It’s going to get difficult, you’re going to have the recent challenges along the way, but don’t give up. You press through, and you go all in,” Hernandez added.



Culture Candle Company is currently selling a “You Are Beautiful” Gift Box for Mother’s Day.



To support the company’s candles or other products, click here. You can also check out their Instagram at @culturacandleco.