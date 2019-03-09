Eight El Paso trails, trailheads to feature new amentities for the public

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - With new features, comes new responsibilities. The City of El Paso continues to introduce new amentities at eight different trailheads around the city, but also reminds the public why they should take care of them as their own.

"We encounter vandalism not just on trails, but also on our parks and all the other amentities that we have in our community," City Engineer Sam Rodriguez told KTSM.

These trailhead projects are part of the 2012 Quality of Life Bond program, "Ultimately we're paying for them as a community through our property taxes," Rodriguez explained, "So it's behoove of us as a community to take care of the investment that we're making within ourselves. Part of that message is, take care of it. We're building and paying for it. Use it and use it just like the way you would your house."

The new amentities will be featured in exisiting hiking and biking trails near the Franklin Mountains and other popular locations such as the 'Lazy Cow' and 'Round House' trailheads in Northeast El Paso. Some of the updates include solar tables where you can charge your phone, stations to fix bikes, water fountains for people and pets.

The City reminds you to take care of these new features as your own, however is also looking at its options to help keep an eye on maintenance, "We've been thinking about not just for trails, but other amentities and public amentities, looking at an adopted trail program," Rodriguez said.

City officals said they're looking at creating neighborhood associations to help take care of the trails, but nonetheless, is keeping its options open to whatever works best.

"I think it's just the start. It's the start of a conversation and its been identified as an issue that we need to address and hopefully we get community partners. But if those are not there, obviously we're going to have to cover those through city resources," Rodriguez shared.

An unveiling is expected to take place on Saturday at the 'Jan Sumrall Memorial' trailhead at 10 a.m followed by a community hike. It's located in West El Paso at Thunderbird Dr. (between Singing Hill Dr. and Torrey Pines Dr.).

The next unveiling will be at the '1000 Steps' trail in West El Paso on March 23rd at 10 a.m.