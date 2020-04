EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- There will be no Sun City Pride Week this year. That's the decision organizers came to on Saturday as they announced the 2020 in-person gatherings, usually held in Downtown El Paso, will not go on.

The Board of Directors said due to the City's "Stay Home, Work Safe" ordinance on large scale events, festivals such as Pride and other large downtown gatherings will not be possible.