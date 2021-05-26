Dunkin’ of El Paso announces “Iced Coffee Day” to benefit the Joy in Childhood Foundation

Proceeds from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout El Paso will benefit kids battling hunger or illness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dunkin’ invites El Paso to enjoy a Dunkin’ Iced Coffee while giving back to the community during “Iced Coffee Day”.

Today, $0.50 from all iced coffees sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout El Paso will benefit the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and its mission to bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness.

Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $30 million and will grant $7 million this year.

Within the past year, the foundation has supported local organizations like the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief and the University Medical Center of El Paso.

“There is so much for iced coffee fans to celebrate next week with this special day benefitting a good cause at our Dunkin’ restaurants throughout El Paso,” said Celia Cody, a Field Marketing Manager at Dunkin’.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow Dunkin’ on Facebook or Instagram.