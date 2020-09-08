Drive-thru Census help available Wednesday at EPCC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans who haven’t yet filled out their Census form can get help doing so at a drive-thru event at the El Paso Community College Northwest Campus.

EPCC, in conjunction with the U.S. Census 2020 and the American Library Association, will help area residents fill out their 2020 Census questionnaire from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the library of the EPCC Northwest Campus, 6701 S. Desert Blvd.

Tablets and Wi-Fi will be provided to attendees so they can fill out the form in their car.

Census experts will be available to assist with any questions.

The event will follow COVID safety measures, including social distancing and requiring participants to wear facemasks.

There will be free ice cream and prize giveaways.

For more information, contact Lorely Ambriz at (915) 831-8886 or lambriz@epcc.edu.

