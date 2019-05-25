Dozens of El Pasoans donate blood to officer injured in funeral procession crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dozens of El Pasoans came together to donate blood to the officer injured while escorting a funeral procession on Thursday.

Police say Officer Daniel Rodriguez, a 13-year veteran assigned to the Westside Regional Command Center, is in the ICU after another round of surgery.

“He’s a strong guy…he’s very strong-willed as well,” Officer Miguel Acuna said. “He’s going to pull through this one, I know he is.”

A blood drive was held in West El Paso on Friday to help Rodriguez.

“It’s important,” donor Nicholas Alvarado told KTSM. “Not just for him, but for anybody that’s in need of blood.”

The relatives of the person who was being escorted in the funeral procession also donated blood.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Rodriguez cover hospital expenses. To contribute, click HERE.