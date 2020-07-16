Downtown Management District accepting donations for Segundo Barrio backpack drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Back to school is just around the corner, and the Downtown Management District invites you to help equip students for the upcoming year.

The Downtown Management District is continuing its partnership with Sacred Heart Church to support the Segundo Barrio Backpack Drive that provides school supplies and backpacks to students in the El Segundo Barrio neighborhood and downtown.

The COVID-19 is making learning more challenging for students, teachers, and parents than ever, but the Downtown Management District says the community’s commitment to empower those in need remains the same.

This year’s backpack drive will be different than years past to accommodate necessary safety precautions amid the new normal.

The Downtown Management District will only be accepting monetary donations (starting at $5) to ensure materials and supplies have minimal exposure.

Safe distribution of backpacks will be accomplished through partnerships with local nonprofit partners that include Sacred Heart Church, Emajj Public Relations and Marketing, the Center for Family Violence, and the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home.

The goal for this year’s backpack drive is to fill 550 with school supplies, which will cost about $14,000 in donations.

Donations can be made now through Sunday, August 2nd.

To donate, click here.

Or mail / deliver monetary donations to the Downtown Management District office at 201 E. Main Street, Suite 107.

