Downtown El Paso Streetcars free this summer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting today, June 17, the El Paso Streetcar will be free to ride, at least until Labor Day.

The El Paso Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Management District and DoubleTree Hotel are sponsoring the rides every day through Labor Day.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of this sponsorship by hopping on the El Paso Streetcar to rediscover downtown, uptown, and all that the streetcar route has to offer including the abundance of summer special events offered on these classic vehicles themselves,” said Tracey Jerome, Managing Director of Museum and Cultural Affairs, Libraries and Tourism in a news release.

The hours of the Streetcar are 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.