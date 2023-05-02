EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Security Service Charitable Foundation donated $2,500 to Reynolds Home of El Paso, an organization that helps needy families with, among other things, the purchase of diapers and wipes.

“With tight budgets and inflation, it can be difficult to provide for your families in these times,” said Starlynn Lucero, community outreach coordinator for Reynolds Home. “This donation from the Security Service Charitable Foundation means struggling families throughout El Paso will be able to utilize our services and get their children the diapers and wipes they need.”

With the donation, Reynolds Home will purchase 116 boxes of diapers and supplies to support 60 families in shelters and the community, in general. “What’s special about Reynolds Home is that they’re devoted to serving those who are in need and work endless hours to achieve that goal,” said Marisela Rios, vice president of member service—Mountain Region for Security Service Federal Credit Union. “We’re happy to support this organization and help the children in El Paso receive the diapers and wipes they so desperately need.”

The Reynolds Home pantry was started in September 2019.