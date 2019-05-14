Deputy Peter Herrera honored with plaque on memorial wall

This National Police Week, fallen Deputy Peter Herrera was honored with a plaque on the memorial wall at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Headquarters.

Friends, family, and community members remembered Herrera and other fallen county law enforcement officers going back to 1881.

It’s part of the 3rd Annual County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Tuesday morning. The plaque created in honor of Deputy Herrera was revealed on the wall in front of his wife. Now the wall features 15 names.

A fellow deputy said this ceremony is an opportunity for everyone to show each other support.

“He did pay the ultimate sacrifice of losing his life. He did what he did. He lost his life by doing what he loved best, patrolling and serving his community,” said Deputy Omar Gonzalez with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

As KTSM reported, Deputy Herrera was shot during a San Elizario traffic stop in March, and died days later.

The suspected shooter and woman suspected of being in the car with the suspect are both charged with capital murder.