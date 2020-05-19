Denny’s offering free Grand Slams to healthcare workers Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle in El Paso and Las Cruces are eligible for a free Grand Slam each Wednesday through June 10, 2020, as a thank you from Denny’s.
“As America’s Diner we feel a responsibility now more than ever to come together and take care of our communities in the best way we know how, by feeding people,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s. “We are endlessly grateful for the healthcare workers on the frontlines doing everything they can day in and day out.”
The offer is valid each Wednesday beginning May 20 through June 10 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for takeout and dine-in orders online.
Denny’s continues to offer free delivery nationwide through May for orders over $20 as well as takeout and curbside options, varied by location. Delivery orders can be placed by simply visiting dennys.com – there’s also an option for contactless delivery available.
EL PASO
- 9567 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79924
- 6144 Gateway Blvd. E, El Paso, TX 79905
- 11045 Gateway Blvd. W, El Paso, TX 79935
- 11315 Montwood Dr., El Paso, TX 79936
- 4690 Woodrow Bean, El Paso, TX 79924
- 6650 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX 79925
- 510 Zaragosa Rd., El Paso, TX 79907
- 1613 Pleasanton Rd., Suite B-10, El Paso, TX 79906
- 1301 North Horizon Blvd., El Paso, TX 79927
Las Cruces
- 3901 Bataan Memorial Hwy West, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88012
- 740 S. Main St., Las Cruces, New Mexico 880012